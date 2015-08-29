It's National Bow Tie Day, A.K.A. an Excuse to Look at Hot Stars in Suits

Brittany Talarico
August 28, 2015 08:57 PM

If you thought it was just a regular Friday, you were wrong. Today also happens to be National Bow Tie Day. (Really, it’s a thing.) To celebrate this festive made-up occasion trending on social media, we’re bringing you our first (and probably last) bow tie style superlatives — read: an excuse to talk about hot guys in bow ties. See who made our MVP list below.

• Crankiest Bow Tie Wearer: Ryan Gosling
He looks hot no matter what he has on, but RG really doesn’t like to be all buttoned up. (Insert ‘Hey Girl’ joke HERE.)

Venturelli/WireImage; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

•Trendiest Bow Tie Collection: Pharrell Williams
Pharrell’s style > most things.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

• Hottest Babes in Bow Ties: Janelle Monae, Rachel McAdams, Diane Kruger and Kristen Wiig
They’re menswear mavens.

Christopher Polk/Getty; Stephen Lovekin/Getty;Picture Media/INF; Gregory Pace/BEImages

• Best Bond in a Bow Tie: Daniel Craig
The actor is tailored perfection on and off the big screen.

Christie Goodwin/WireImage

• Hottest Bow Tie-Wearing Couple: Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
Fun Fact: The
Modern Family
 star and his husband started a nonprofit bow tie company called Tie the Knot. They recently teamed up with Ketel One vodka to design a limited-edition “Martini” bow tie in honor of N.Y.C. Pride.

Getty

• Standout Achievement by Former Boy Bander in a Bow Tie: Justin Timberlake
JT will never go out of style … right Taylor?

Mike Coppola/getty

• Idris Elba Being Perfect Idris Elba in a Bow Tie
Idris = All the praise hands emojis.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED PHOTOS: Celeb Style Déja Vu: The Pieces Stars Are Obsessed With

How are you feeling about National Bow Tie Day? Sound off below.

RELATED VIDEO: Will John Travolta’s Man Choker Replace the Bow Tie?

–Brittany Talarico

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now