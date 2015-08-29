It's National Bow Tie Day, A.K.A. an Excuse to Look at Hot Stars in Suits

If you thought it was just a regular Friday, you were wrong. Today also happens to be National Bow Tie Day. (Really, it’s a thing.) To celebrate this festive made-up occasion trending on social media, we’re bringing you our first (and probably last) bow tie style superlatives — read: an excuse to talk about hot guys in bow ties. See who made our MVP list below.
• Crankiest Bow Tie Wearer: Ryan Gosling
He looks hot no matter what he has on, but RG really doesn’t like to be all buttoned up. (Insert ‘Hey Girl’ joke HERE.)
Venturelli/WireImage; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
•Trendiest Bow Tie Collection: Pharrell Williams
Pharrell’s style > most things.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
• Hottest Babes in Bow Ties: Janelle Monae, Rachel McAdams, Diane Kruger and Kristen Wiig
They’re menswear mavens.
Christopher Polk/Getty; Stephen Lovekin/Getty;Picture Media/INF; Gregory Pace/BEImages
• Best Bond in a Bow Tie: Daniel Craig
The actor is tailored perfection on and off the big screen.
Christie Goodwin/WireImage
• Hottest Bow Tie-Wearing Couple: Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
Fun Fact: The
Modern Family
star and his husband started a nonprofit bow tie company called Tie the Knot. They recently teamed up with Ketel One vodka to design a limited-edition “Martini” bow tie in honor of N.Y.C. Pride.
Getty
• Standout Achievement by Former Boy Bander in a Bow Tie: Justin Timberlake
JT will never go out of style … right Taylor?
Mike Coppola/getty
• Idris Elba Being Perfect Idris Elba in a Bow Tie
Idris = All the praise hands emojis.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
How are you feeling about National Bow Tie Day? Sound off below.
–Brittany Talarico