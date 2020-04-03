Italian Shoe Designer Sergio Rossi Dies of Coronavirus Complications at 84

Image zoom Courtesy

Sergio Rossi, one of Italy’s most celebrated footwear designers, died in Cesena from complications related to the coronavirus, the brand confirmed Friday. He was 84.

The acclaimed designer was hospitalized with the virus days earlier, Women’s Wear Daily reported.

Rossi was responsible for building one of Italy’s largest luxury shoe brands, launching his company in 1968 after learning how to make shoes from his father.

“Today everyone at Sergio Rossi joins me in remembering our dear Sergio, the inspiring founder of our dream,” Riccardo Sciutto, CEO of the Sergio Rossi Group shared on the brand’s Instagram page Friday.

Sciutto called Rossi a “master” of his craft, adding that “his vision and approach will remain our guide in the growth of the brand and the business.”

He continued, “He loved women and was able to capture a woman’s femininity in a unique way, creating the perfect extension of a woman’s leg through his shoes. Our long and glorious history started from his incredible vision and we’ll remember his creativity forever.”

The footwear legend designed a multitude of shoes, including his most innovative work — the Opanca sandal with a curved sole.

Rossi’s designs were worn by celebrities around the globe and used by major designers.

The designer was also involved in the fight against coronavirus, donating €100,000 to the Sacco hospital in Milan.

