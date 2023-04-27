Isla Fisher Reveals Her Go-To School Drop-Off Outfit — and It's So Relatable (Exclusive)

The Strays star talks fashion, family and feeling beautiful in this week's issue

Published on April 27, 2023

Isla Fisher will gladly listen to fashion advice, but that doesn't always mean she'll take it.

"I love pink, but I have a friend of mine who's a stylist, I won't name drop her, but she says that 'No woman should ever wear bubblegum pink'," says the star, 47, featured in this week's Beautiful issue draped in, yes, bubblegum pink. "She says that is just the un-coolest thing you can do."

After receiving that friendly advice, she says, "I went back home and looked at my closet and three quarters of it is bubblegum pink, so I can't quit at this point."

For more of the Strays star's "Pretty In Pink" feature interview, pick up the Beautiful issue available Friday.

Isla Fisher Shoot date: April 18, 2023 Shoot location: Los Angeles, CA
Julia Johnson

Though it's a go-to hue for Fisher, who lends her voice to the upcoming comedy Strays, there's another color that means much more to her. "My husband [Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen] and I have the same favorite color," she explains, "a duck-egg-blue kind of turquoise. We once painted our kitchen floor that color, which alienated some of my design friends. It didn't last that long, but that's the color of love for us."

That said, color and style are the last things on her mind when she's on mom-duty. The mother of three (Olive, 16, Elula, 12, and Montgomery, 8) says when it comes time for school drop-offs, "It depends on the climate but ultimately I'm going with a sweatpant," she says. "I know it's not cute. And a hoodie. That's kind of where I'm at right now."

She's going for the "I-Barely-Got-Them-Here-On-Time" look, and she's nailing it. "I know there's a lot of competition, there's blow-outs, tailored blazers," she says of some stylish moms in the queue. "But I cut myself some slack and just say, 'The fact that you've showered is a win. You're ahead of the curve, Isla. You got this.'"

The Strays hits theaters June 9.

