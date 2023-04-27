Lifestyle Style Isla Fisher Reveals Her Go-To School Drop-Off Outfit — and It's So Relatable (Exclusive) The Strays star talks fashion, family and feeling beautiful in this week’s issue By Janine Rubenstein Janine Rubenstein Instagram Twitter Janine Rubenstein is Editor-at-Large at PEOPLE and host of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, a daily dose of breaking news, pop culture and heartwarming human interest stories. Formerly Senior Editor of music content, she's also covered crime, human interest and television news throughout her many years with the brand. Prior to PEOPLE she's written for Essence, The Cape Times newspaper and Los Angeles Magazine among others. On-screen Rubenstein can be found featured on shows like Good Morning America and Entertainment Tonight and she routinely hosts PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's star-studded Red Carpet Live specials. Follow the San Francisco native, Black Barbie collector and proud mom of two on Instagram and Twitter @janinerube People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 27, 2023 09:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Isla Fisher will gladly listen to fashion advice, but that doesn't always mean she'll take it. "I love pink, but I have a friend of mine who's a stylist, I won't name drop her, but she says that 'No woman should ever wear bubblegum pink'," says the star, 47, featured in this week's Beautiful issue draped in, yes, bubblegum pink. "She says that is just the un-coolest thing you can do." After receiving that friendly advice, she says, "I went back home and looked at my closet and three quarters of it is bubblegum pink, so I can't quit at this point." For more of the Strays star's "Pretty In Pink" feature interview, pick up the Beautiful issue available Friday. Julia Johnson Though it's a go-to hue for Fisher, who lends her voice to the upcoming comedy Strays, there's another color that means much more to her. "My husband [Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen] and I have the same favorite color," she explains, "a duck-egg-blue kind of turquoise. We once painted our kitchen floor that color, which alienated some of my design friends. It didn't last that long, but that's the color of love for us." That said, color and style are the last things on her mind when she's on mom-duty. The mother of three (Olive, 16, Elula, 12, and Montgomery, 8) says when it comes time for school drop-offs, "It depends on the climate but ultimately I'm going with a sweatpant," she says. "I know it's not cute. And a hoodie. That's kind of where I'm at right now." She's going for the "I-Barely-Got-Them-Here-On-Time" look, and she's nailing it. "I know there's a lot of competition, there's blow-outs, tailored blazers," she says of some stylish moms in the queue. "But I cut myself some slack and just say, 'The fact that you've showered is a win. You're ahead of the curve, Isla. You got this.'" The Strays hits theaters June 9.