Amazon Shoppers Say This Crossbody Purse Fits Everything They Need — and It Comes in 26 Colors

Image zoom

If your handbag collection is in need of a spring cleaning, you can’t go wrong with swapping an old tote for a simple crossbody. The hands-free design keeps all your essentials close by without any added bulk, making it the ideal travel companion for warm weather adventures. And if you’re looking for a new one, Amazon shoppers think that this crossbody bag in particular is a must-have.

With a 4.4-star rating and more than 1,000 shining reviews vouching for the bag’s convenient design and impressive quality, it’s no wonder shoppers are calling the Isabelle Functional Multi Pocket Crossbody their “new go-to.” It has an external zipper closure, glam gold hardware, and a faux leather outer, which all make the bag as stylish as it is versatile. And thanks to the adjustable strap, you can ensure a snug fit across your body or loosely throw it over your shoulder.

RELATED: This $24 Crossbody Bag Has a Secret Compartment, and Amazon Shoppers Are Loving It

Despite its size, the bag’s open and zippered internal pockets have plenty of space — and based on how many essentials shoppers say they’re able to fit inside the purse, you’d guess it was cut from the same cloth as Mary Poppins’ magical tote.

“Love this bag! I carry my phone, a portable phone charger, a mirror, lip balm, lipstick, regular headphones and Bluetooth headphones, car keys, bank cards, ID, punch cards, notes, bandages, scrunchies, earrings, and I still have space,” said one reviewer. “I love all the compartments. I can keep things organized and I don’t lose my keys or phone because I have an assigned place for it! I use it so much and it still looks like I got it recently.”

Image zoom

Buy It! Isabelle Functional Multi Pocket Crossbody Bag in Beige, $14.95; amazon.com

From concerts and shopping excursions to travels abroad, Amazon shoppers are wearing this crossbody purse everywhere and saying it’s the best one they’ve ever had.

“There are no words for how much I love this purse. The pockets are amazing, the storage and organization is exceptional, it’s cute and stylish, and more importantly it survived six days of Disneyland with two days of airport travel, as a mom to three kids,” added another reviewer. “I could store my necessary cards, Disney tickets, a small first aid kit, two prescriptions bottles, a small bottle of hand sanitizer, my iPhone, hair ties, gum, tissues, sunglasses, and it was honestly so organized still, even with a spare pocket to put small little bits of trash. I got compliments left and right, and I rode with it onto every ride at Disneyland and California Adventure, as it’s the perfect size.”

You can head to Amazon to shop the crossbody bag in 26 colors.

Image zoom

Buy It! Isabelle Functional Multi Pocket Crossbody Bag in Black, $14.95; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Isabelle Functional Multi Pocket Crossbody Bag in Wine, $14.98; amazon.com