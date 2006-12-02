Is Tom Taking Fashion Cues From Katie?

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes (and baby Suri!) are returning home from their honeymoon, rested after their lavish nuptials in Rome. Katie is in step with the island spirit in her floral halter, and Suri is adorable as ever in her all-white. But Tom . . .he looks like he might subconsciously be taking fashion cues from his new bride — his black buttondown under white blazer is awfully remiscent of Katie’s black and white suit that she wore in Paris in October. Is it just part of married life to blend your styles, or should Tom stick to his own taste? Tell us: What do you think of Tom’s look?