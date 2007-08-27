Is This Look a Hit or Miss?

Check out recent style triumphs and trip-ups by the stars – then rate the looks yourself! By Melissa Liebling-Goldberg
By People Staff
August 27, 2007 04:00 PM

1 of 15

SERENA WILLIAMS

Jason Kempin/FilmMagic

Ditching her sneakers for sky-high heels and a trendy Alice + Olivia tunic, the tennis pro stopped by TRL to show-off her skills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

ELLE MACPHERSON

Don Arnold/WireImage

The Australian supermodel was on hand for a fashion event in London, wearing an elegant white goddess gown and minimal accessories.

3 of 15

HAYDEN PANETTIERE

Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

Continuing her European tour to promote Heroes, the young starlet opted for a more mature look in a red belted pencil dress in London.

More on Hayden:
See the latest photos, news and a full bio

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

JENNIFER GARNER

EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN/epa/corbis

Sayonara mom gear! The star makes a stylish turn in a delicate ivory and black Couture Couture dress at a Tokyo press conference for The Kingdom.

More on Jennifer:
See the latest photos, news and a full bio

Advertisement

5 of 15

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY

SGP Italia/WireImage

The actress makes like a fairy princess in her pale pink Chanel haute couture gown and jeweled updo at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Atonement.

More on Keira:
See the latest photos, news and a full bio

6 of 15

RIHANNA

Scott Kirkland/INF

Never afraid to try a new look, the singer hits the California Speedway’s Running Wide Open party in a tie-dye strapless Basso & Brooke dress and bright green nails!

More on Rihanna:
See the latest photos, news and a full bio

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY

jeff Vespa/WireImage

The star is simply exquisite in a Chanel gown and auburn waves while promoting her new film Atonement at the Venice Film Festival.

More on Keira:
See the latest photos, news and a full bio

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

HILARY DUFF

Jackson Lee/Ahmad Elatab/Splash news online

After a daytime stroll, the singer heads out to dinner with her new beau in a Karen Zambos printed tunic and her favorite CC Skye hoops.

More on Hilary:
See the latest photos, news and a full bio

Advertisement

9 of 15

HAYDEN PANETTIERE

dpa /Landov

The Heroes star brightens up a photo call for the series in Berlin in a turquoise satin Cynthia Rowley tunic.

More on Hayden:
See the latest photos, news and a full bio

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

ALI LARTER

Jun Sato/WireImage

The Heroes star is big in Japan in her Dolce & Gabbana satin camisole and pencil skirt at a Tokyo press conference for the hit show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

TERI HATCHER

goff/INF

The actress celebrates her new role as the face of Badgley Mischka in one of the line’s dotted party dresses.

More on Teri:
See the latest photos, news and a full bio

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

FELICITY HUFFMAN

Devan/INF

Showing support for her Desperate Housewives costar, the actress keeps it casual in J & Company jeans and her own chiffon top at the Badgley Mischka party in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

MISCHA BARTON

Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

The music may have been rock and roll, but the British actress went for a flapper look in her sparkly See by Chloe dress and headscarf at a Tom Petty concert in the Hamptons.

More on Mischa:
See the latest photos, news and a full bio

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

VANESSA HUDGENS

Russell Einhorn/Splash News Online

The High School Musical star opted for a column Thread Social dress with a pale graphic print for the 2007 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

KELLY CLARKSON

Fitzroy Barrett/Landov

Before getting ready for her performance at the 2007 Teen Choice Awards, the singer hit the red carpet in this strapless BCBG dress.

More on Kelly:
See the latest photos, news and a full bio

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com