Is This Look a Hit or Miss?
SERENA WILLIAMS
Ditching her sneakers for sky-high heels and a trendy Alice + Olivia tunic, the tennis pro stopped by TRL to show-off her skills.
ELLE MACPHERSON
The Australian supermodel was on hand for a fashion event in London, wearing an elegant white goddess gown and minimal accessories.
HAYDEN PANETTIERE
Continuing her European tour to promote Heroes, the young starlet opted for a more mature look in a red belted pencil dress in London.
More on Hayden:
See the latest photos, news and a full bio
JENNIFER GARNER
Sayonara mom gear! The star makes a stylish turn in a delicate ivory and black Couture Couture dress at a Tokyo press conference for The Kingdom.
More on Jennifer:
See the latest photos, news and a full bio
KEIRA KNIGHTLEY
The actress makes like a fairy princess in her pale pink Chanel haute couture gown and jeweled updo at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Atonement.
More on Keira:
See the latest photos, news and a full bio
RIHANNA
Never afraid to try a new look, the singer hits the California Speedway’s Running Wide Open party in a tie-dye strapless Basso & Brooke dress and bright green nails!
More on Rihanna:
See the latest photos, news and a full bio
KEIRA KNIGHTLEY
The star is simply exquisite in a Chanel gown and auburn waves while promoting her new film Atonement at the Venice Film Festival.
More on Keira:
See the latest photos, news and a full bio
HILARY DUFF
After a daytime stroll, the singer heads out to dinner with her new beau in a Karen Zambos printed tunic and her favorite CC Skye hoops.
More on Hilary:
See the latest photos, news and a full bio
HAYDEN PANETTIERE
The Heroes star brightens up a photo call for the series in Berlin in a turquoise satin Cynthia Rowley tunic.
More on Hayden:
See the latest photos, news and a full bio
ALI LARTER
The Heroes star is big in Japan in her Dolce & Gabbana satin camisole and pencil skirt at a Tokyo press conference for the hit show.
TERI HATCHER
The actress celebrates her new role as the face of Badgley Mischka in one of the line’s dotted party dresses.
More on Teri:
See the latest photos, news and a full bio
FELICITY HUFFMAN
Showing support for her Desperate Housewives costar, the actress keeps it casual in J & Company jeans and her own chiffon top at the Badgley Mischka party in Los Angeles.
MISCHA BARTON
The music may have been rock and roll, but the British actress went for a flapper look in her sparkly See by Chloe dress and headscarf at a Tom Petty concert in the Hamptons.
More on Mischa:
See the latest photos, news and a full bio
VANESSA HUDGENS
The High School Musical star opted for a column Thread Social dress with a pale graphic print for the 2007 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
KELLY CLARKSON
Before getting ready for her performance at the 2007 Teen Choice Awards, the singer hit the red carpet in this strapless BCBG dress.
More on Kelly:
See the latest photos, news and a full bio