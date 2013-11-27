Is This Kelly Rowland's Engagement Ring?

Splash News Online

If the huge smile on her face and giant sparkler on her finger are any indication, Kelly Rowland has one more thing to be thankful for this year: She’s (rumored to be) engaged!

A few weeks after she flashed a glimpse of something shiny on her left hand in a friend’s Instagram video (which sparked speculation that she was set to wed her boyfriend, manager Tim Witherspoon) the X Factor judge hit the streets wearing some very noticeable new bling and what could definitely be a bride-to-be glow.

Rowland has long kept her relationship under wraps, so we don’t expect her to start publicly pinning wedding inspiration anytime soon. But we’re certainly happy to gush over her new jewelry, engagement or not. And we doubt she’ll mind if we add her new ring — which appears to be about four carats, cushion cut, in a halo setting — to our own “gorgeous engagement ring” board.



How gorgeous is Rowland’s new jewelry? Convinced she’s engaged — and if so, is it too early to talk wedding dresses?

–Alex Apatoff

