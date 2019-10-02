Is This Hailey Baldwin's Third Wedding Dress? See Her White Slip Design at Wedding to Justin Bieber

Did Scooter Braun just give fans a peek of Hailey Baldwin’s third wedding dress?

The music mogul shared a series of black and white photos from the model’s second wedding to Justin Bieber, and Baldwin is not wearing the halter-neck reception dress she’s been sporting in other wedding photos.

Instead, the 22-year-old bride can be seen laughing with her husband, Scooter (Justin Bieber’s longtime manager) and Scooter’s wife, Yael Cohen Braun, in a strappy white satin slip dress with the same low-bun hairstyle she wore in wedding portrait photos posted Tuesday.

“Incredible weekend celebrating love. Congrats to The Biebers ❤️. @justinbieber @haileybieber we love you,” Scooter, 38, captioned the series of snaps.

Yael also congratulated the couple (who tied the knot for the first time in New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018) with similar Instagram posts.

“We love you, The Biebers ❤️,” she captioned a candid photo of she and her husband with the newlyweds.

In a second post dedicated to the bride, Yael wrote, “Thankful I got married already, because there will never be a more perfect bride than you @haileybieber. Inside and out, you are magic.”

“You’re the luckiest, @justinbieber,” she added.

The simple slip dress marks another one of Baldwin’s fashion-forward wedding looks.

Although she has yet to reveal her ceremony dress, several guests have posted photos of her reception gown — and the cool leather jacket she threw over it!

Baldwin’s close pal Justine Skye, who attended the wedding and hung out with guests like Kendall Jenner, snapped a photo of the jacket, which had the word “Wife” embroidered across the back, and featured it on her Instagram Stories.

Baldwin also posted a photo wearing the design saying, “also thank you so much for these jackets @celine will basically be wearing this for the rest of my life 💕.”

The “Sorry” singer and his wife said their “I Do’s” in front of 154 guests — including models Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, as well as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun — at Somerset Chapel Monday evening. They exchanged vows at sunset at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, PEOPLE confirmed.