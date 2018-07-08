Though Hailey Baldwin has yet to comment on her engagement to Justin Bieber (though her father Stephen congratulated her), the model appears to be wearing a diamond ring on that finger.

Fans spotted the couple during their vacation in the Bahamas on Sunday and in one photo Baldwin, 21, can be seen wearing an engagement-like diamond sparkler on her left ring finger.

PEOPLE confirmed on Sunday that the Drop the Mic co-host and the singer, 24, were engaged.

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source said of Bieber’s proposal. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

As TMZ first reported, the singer popped the question to Baldwin Saturday night over dinner in the Bahamas.

Soon after, Hailey’s actor father, 52, celebrated his daughter’s engagement with a since-deleted tweet, writing, “Sweet smile on my face! me & wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in hearts of JB&HB. Let’s all pray for His will to be done Love you 2 so much !!!”

Stephen concluded his post with the hashtags, “#Godstiming” and “#bestisyettocome,” and tagged Bieber’s father Jeremy Bieber and mother Patti Mallette. “#PraiseJesus,” he wrote in conclusion.

Jeremy, who wed in Jamaica in February, hinted at the engagement news on Sunday, writing on Instagram: “@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!”

And Bieber’s mother Pattie also referenced her son’s engagement the same day on Twitter, writing, “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love.”

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber in June MEGA

The Grammy winner and his new fiancée previously dated before a messy split in 2016. After calling it quits, “we went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends,” Baldwin recently told U.K. newspaper The Times.

“Justin and I were friends for a long time,” she said in the interview. “I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you’re 18, 19. It was what it was … We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on … we’ve moved past that.”

She and Bieber rekindled their romance this summer, fueling rumors they had reconciled as they packed on PDA during trips to Miami, New York City, and the Hamptons.