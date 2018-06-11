Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring from Pete Davidson Is 'Big,' Says Source: Is This It?

Ariana Grande’s surprise engagement to boyfriend of several weeks Pete Davidson may have shocked fans, but the singer seems to have dropped a hint over the weekend, wearing what looks to be a large diamond engagement ring on her social media channels.

Hours before a source confirmed the couple’s engagement to PEOPLE, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 24, shared a photo of a huge diamond sparkler on that finger on her Instagram Stories.

A second insider tells PEOPLE, “All I know about the ring is that it’s big,” which is true of the mini diamond meteor Grande has been wearing.

In the photo, taken from her mother Joan’s birthday dinner, Grande placed her left hand on the matriarch’s shoulder as she posed for the picture with brother Frankie.

Ariana Grande Frankie Grande/Instagram

In another set of photos, the four-time Grammy nominee was all smiles with 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star Davidson, as the wore matching black lipstick.

PEOPLE confirmed on Monday that Grande and Davidson are engaged after several weeks of dating.

For her part, the singer Tweeted a string of monkey emoji along with an “I love you … sm” that many of her followers are taking as her unofficial confirmation.

i love u 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 sm 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 ok bye — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 11, 2018

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding,” a source close to the couple said.

Reps for the stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

The couple — who began dating shortly after Grande’s breakup from rapper Mac Miller in May — have been using social media to express their affection for one another. Davidson also confirmed that he had split from his longtime girlfriend Cazzie David in mid-May.

Last week, the couple attended Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghost listening party in Los Angeles, where they cozied up around the bonfire bash to celebrate the album’s debut.