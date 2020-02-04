Is Sienna Miller Engaged to Lucas Zwirner? See Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring

Splash News

Sienna Miller was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger.

Amid rumors that she is engaged to boyfriend Lucas Zwirner, the actress, 38, stepped out for a walk on Sunday in New York City wearing what looked like an engagement ring on her left hand.

Miller — who was first linked to the 29-year-old editorial director of publishing house David Zwirner Books in December 2018 — wore a taupe teddy coat, skinny jeans, black high-top Nike sneakers and a crimson tote bag for the weekend outing. She rocked a fresh face and styled her blonde hair in messy beach waves.

Multiple outlets have reported that Miller and Zwirner are engaged after one year of dating, but her rep hasn’t commented.



Britain’s Mail on Sunday reported that Zwirner popped the question last month.

Miller (who shares 7-year-old daughter Marlowe Ottoline with ex Tom Sturridge) recently opened up about her relationship to The Sunday Times.

“I would love to have more children,” the former model told the outlet. “I would love it for my daughter as well. I think I would be open to getting married.”

In January 2019, Miller and Zwirner packed on the PDA while on a walk New York City with the actress’ dog near Central Park.

Miller sported a green beanie with a light-green puffer jacket and jeans for the outing, while Zwirner kept warm in a bright mustard coat, blue beanie and olive-green pants. The two seemed very into each other during the outing as they often slowed down for a kiss.

Miller and Zwirner were first spotted together in December 2018 at her ex Tom Sturridge’s birthday party in London.

The Yale grad oversees the publishing house, which his father David Zwirner, created as a separate branch of his famous David Zwirner Gallery. He currently oversees 25 books released a year as editorial editor and has plans for the business to expand into more, according to a W Magazine profile from last year.

Miller split from Sturridge in 2015 after 4 years together. The two remain friendly exes and are often spotted out and about together. Before dating Zwirner, the actress was linked to her Foxcatcher director Bennett Miller until 2017.

At the time, Miller was photographed leaving the set of her play Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in London wearing a sparkly engagement ring, which sparked rumors that she and her director boyfriend were taking their relationship to the next level.

But it was later revealed that American Sniper star simply forgot to take off the oversize ring prop she wears as part of her character’s costume.

“She messed up big time,” a source told PEOPLE in September 2017. “It’s very funny. She was rushing off to dinner and forget to take her prop ring off! She’s obviously feeling silly about it now. She didn’t realize until she was in the cab.”