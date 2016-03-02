Is Kourtney Kardashian Wearing a Unitard Over Her Jeans (and if So, Is This Peak Kardashian)?
The eldest Kardashian tried out a very complicated new look while filming for her family's show.
The Kardashian-Jenner ladies are undoubtedly fashion trailblazers, with each of them starting a handful of new trends on an almost daily basis. Kim gave us all those ubiquitous boxer braids (a.k.a. cornrows), Kylie an eternally matte pout, Khloé extolled upon us the virtues of a middle-whittling waist trainer, and Kendall is starting her own one-woman early aughts fashion revolution. And now Kourtney is taking her turn by pioneering a daring leotard over the pants look.
The eldest Kardashian has been showing off her hard work at the gym in a number of surprisingly risqué, very sheer ensembles over the past few months. The mother of three has shown a special affection for head-to-toe monochrome outfits, and Kourtney’s clearly never met a black jumpsuit she didn’t like. Which is why this particular clothing combination she wore to film her confessionals for
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
is so genius, transforming her separates into a nonchalant full-body unitard.
Of course, without the full 360° view, we can’ be 100 percent sure what’s going on there, but our resident DeKoder Brittany Talarico thinks it’s an unsnapped bodysuit worn freely (and, let’s face it, awkwardly). But it’s clearly merely a matter of time before the underwear becomes outerwear and we’re all wearing leotards over our pants.
What do you think of Kourtney’s trendsetting new look? Would you wear it?
