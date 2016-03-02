The eldest Kardashian tried out a very complicated new look while filming for her family's show.

Is Kourtney Kardashian Wearing a Unitard Over Her Jeans (and if So, Is This Peak Kardashian)?

The eldest Kardashian has been showing off her hard work at the gym in a number of surprisingly risqué, very sheer ensembles over the past few months. The mother of three has shown a special affection for head-to-toe monochrome outfits, and Kourtney’s clearly never met a black jumpsuit she didn’t like. Which is why this particular clothing combination she wore to film her confessionals for

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

is so genius, transforming her separates into a nonchalant full-body unitard.

Of course, without the full 360° view, we can’ be 100 percent sure what’s going on there, but our resident DeKoder Brittany Talarico thinks it’s an unsnapped bodysuit worn freely (and, let’s face it, awkwardly). But it’s clearly merely a matter of time before the underwear becomes outerwear and we’re all wearing leotards over our pants.

What do you think of Kourtney’s trendsetting new look? Would you wear it?