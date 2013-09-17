AKM-GSI; Splash News Online; Xposure USA

And since their daughter North is BFFs with sister Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, we can’t help but wonder if Kanye’s imparting now his style wisdom to a new pupil: Kim’s eldest sis. Typically the least adventurous of the Kardashian clan, Kourtney has been spotted out lately in some truly head-turning styles that seem to have Kanye’s calling card attached.

First up: Kanye never met a pair of complicated shoes he didn’t like, and these studded, heeled, knee-high gladiators definitely fall into that category. And with his recent foray into denim, we could see him giving the stamp of approval to these destroyed boyfriend cutoffs.

And of course we all know about Kanye’s commitment to wearing one look from head-to-toe. Never one to play down a statement, he’d totally okay this tightrope print pantsuit. Finally, that Miley Cyrus-approved Moschino belt and mega-bucks Birkin bag are totally in line with the major designer labels the rapper loves to flaunt.



Tell us: Do you think Kourtney’s picking up Kanye’s style tips at playdates? Do you like her new, edgier look?