Is J. Lo Having a Style Identity Crisis?

With each passing day, Jennifer Lopez is confusing us more and more. Gone is the consistent sexy glamour that we usually associate with her — instead, every day she seems to be embracing a whole new look! Last Friday in Paris, where she was promoting her new album Como Ama Una Mujer, the star went ’60s demure in a full-skirted Zac Posen frock and a tight topknot. But for Sunday’s Echo Awards in Berlin, she went glamazon in an avant garde one-armed Lanvin dress and strappy stiletto heels. And then yesterday afternoon, she switched it all up — arriving at TRL in N.Y.C. looking like a downtown hipster in high-waisted skinny jeans, an ’80s style vest and her trusty YSL platforms. We are getting whiplash just trying to keep up! Tell us: Do you think that J. Lo is having a style identity crisis? Or is the change doing her good?