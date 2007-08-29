Is Cameron Better Conservative or Cool?

We’re so used to seeing Cameron Diaz in her usual laid-back California style, that we did a double take seeing her in a conservative pinstriped suit on the set of her new film What Happens In Vegas?. The night before, Cameron left the set in a signature look — denim miniskirt, off-the-shoulder sweater, chunky jewelry and her oversize denim Chanel bag. But filming in lower Manhattan the next day, she suited up in a navy suit, white blouse and Stuart Weitzman pumps. Just made us think — what if Cameron were to start dressing like this in her off time? Should she? Tell us: Which look do you like better for Cameron? Conservative or California cool?