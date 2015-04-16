Blake Lively's cheating on Christian Louboutin with a new shoe designer! Find out which brand has caught her fancy

Blake Lively has made one pretty big change in her personal style since giving birth to daughter James in December. Don’t worry, she’s not eschewing her signature sexy silhouettes now that she’s a mom, but the high-heel devotee has seemingly put her love affair with shoe designer Christian Louboutin (she’s said he handpicks pairs for her!) on the back burner in favor of a new designer: Stuart Weitzman.

Startraks

Lively’s been favoring open-toe styles for her

Age of Adaline

press tour so far. On Wednesday (above), she paired Stuart Weitzman’s “Showgirl” sandal in Dandelion with a Lindsey Thornburg floral wrap-dress that’s available exclusively on her site, Preserve.

On Tuesday, she chose floral low-slung Rialto Jean Project boyfriend jeans (yep, also they’re a Preserve exclusive too) with a soft Roland Mouret trench and the brand’s “Showgirl” sandal, this time in Sky.

This past weekend, her fuchsia “Myslide” mules played off the wavy pattern in her Roksanda peplum skirt.

And in between all her promo stops, the star made some time to try on even more stylish sandals, fawning over a pair of floral-embellished Sophia Webster heels — and proving that she’s officially obsessed with colorful shoes this season.

We’ve heard of your shoe size permanently changing during pregnancy, but does the same go for your brand loyalties? What do you think of the star’s new shoe game? Share your thoughts below.

