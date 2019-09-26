Is Bethenny Frankel Engaged to Boyfriend Paul Bernon? Her Followers Think So After This Ring Photo

Does Bethenny Frankel have some exciting news to share?

On Wednesday in honor of National Daughter Day, Frankel shared a sweet pic embracing her 9-year-old daughter Bryn and squeezing her cheeks. And eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that her left hand featured a pretty blinding piece of bling.

“Are you engaged? Omg,” one commenter wrote.

Another remarked, “That’s a pretty ring on your left hand @bethennyfrankel! 💍”

One social media user responded with a string of heart emojis writing, “but can we talk about what’s that bling on THAT finger???”

While Frankel didn’t directly respond to those commenters, a source tells PEOPLE it’s nothing more than some really eye-catching bling from the star’s own collection.

“She’s not engaged,” the insider shares. “She has an amazing jewelry closet.”

Fans of Real Housewives of New York know that Frankel has been filmed on many occasions taking herself to jewelry stores and picking out pieces for herself. And during a closet tour with PEOPLE in 2017, Frankel actually showed us inside her “fancy safe” lined in velvet that holds all her massive diamond rings.

“Everyone thinks I’m engaged cause of these [rings], but I buy them for myself,” she said as she held up a huge emerald-cut diamond ring. “Screw everybody, who needs a man?”

Image zoom Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

The speculation occurred because the Skinny Girl mogul, whose divorce from Jason Hoppy is still not finalized, has been dating someone for the past year. Frankel has been seeing real estate developer and film producer, Paul Bernon, since 2018 and just celebrated their one-year anniversary this month.

“Having such a supportive and loving partner makes me a better person & inspires me to achieve the impossible,” the reality star captioned a photo with Bernon on Instagram. “Happy Anniversary! I love you and thank you for the most beautiful year!”

In April she raved about her man to PEOPLE saying she was “a lucky gal” and that “things between us are really nice.”

The pair recently encountered marriage speculation in August, after Frankel posted a cryptic tweet suggesting they had tied the knot.

After announcing that she was leaving The Real Housewives of New York City, she teased on Twitter that she had to leave RHONY because she was “the only one that is actually married.”

Fans thought she was referring to Bernon, but in fact, she was referring her marriage to her estranged husband Jason Hoppy.

The two said their “I dos” in 2010, separated in December 2012, and filed for divorce a month later.

Though they reached a financial settlement in their contentious divorce in July 2016, the divorce itself is still not finalized and the exes have been embroiled in messy court proceedings ever since, with Frankel now seeking primary custody and full decision-making power over their 9-year-old daughter Bryn. They currently share custody and decision-making power.