The Iris Apfel x H&M collection is a colorful capsule that celebrates the style icon's 100th birthday and proves that fashion has no limitations

Iris Apfel Partners with H&M on a New Collection: 'They Let Me Do What I Wanted'

H&M AND IRIS APFEL CELEBRATE THE IRIS APFEL X H&M COLLECTION WITH AN INTIMATE LUNCHEON IN PALM BEACH

At 100, fashion icon Iris Apfel is still a force to be reckoned with.

"I never expected to be a celebrity," the self-proclaimed "Energizer Bunny" revealed to PEOPLE ahead of her milestone birthday in August. "I've never had a business plan, but opportunities came, and I took them."

The interior designer's latest endeavor, a partnership with fashion retailer H&M, is another chapter in that book.

The Iris Apfel x H&M collection is a celebration of Apfel's "unwavering independence and original sense of style," the company stated in a press release. The 20-piece collection includes a mixture of textures, patterns and silhouettes with pieces ranging from $30 to $400.

"I am simply delirious at the look of this line because it's not constructed like an inexpensive garment. [The] linings are gorgeous ... it was a joy and so fun to do this line by Zoom internationally!" Apfel told PEOPLE.

She added, "I love designing for H&M because they let me go and do what I wanted. They didn't put restrictions. I think the line is playful and festive and so much fun."

The pieces are designed for everyone in mind, which is reflective of Apfel's belief, as stated in teh press release, that "inspiration can come from anywhere and anyone".

A vibrant jacquard suit with embroidery and pearl beads (modeled by Apfel) and a violet tulle jacket are two of the notable pieces in the collection.

The jewelry — which includes daisy drop earrings, emerald frog studs and a ring with a miniature sculpture of Apfel's face (of course wearing her signature round frames) — is inspired by the designer's love for layering chunky statement pieces and "plants, animals and treasures from another world."

"I think H&M is fabulous and is an absolute pioneer in its field — which I love!" the Accidental Icon author said.

"H&M was drawn to work with Iris because of her famously eclectic taste and her influence within the fashion community," stated H&M Womenswear Creative Advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson in a press release. "She shows what fashion is all about … she's a true inspiration!"

To celebrate the collection, H&M and Apfel launched the #FindYourInnerIris exhibit, which includes art pieces designed by 12 artists that will be auctioned off for charity.

Apfel has long pioneered the idea that style has no age.

At 84 years old, she gained overnight popularity after the Metropolitan Museum of Art displayed her closet archives in 2005. Since then, she's proven her fashionable sensibility, wit and drive with campaigns across beauty, fashion and interiors, as well as a a self-titled documentary, an Iris Apfel-inspired Barbie and a deal with IMG models that she signed at 97.

She also threw a fabulous 100th birthday party, sponsored by Harper's BAZAAR and H&M, at the Central Park Tower last September.

Ahead of her 100th, Apfel told PEOPLE how the pandemic affected her work mentality. "[It] has made me kind of a hermit," she revealed. "I'm a very social person, but I saw no one during the pandemic; it was just me and my thoughts. You have to have projects."

"Style is in your DNA. You can learn to be fashionable and to have good taste, but style is something within. It's a matter of attitude," Apfel previously told PEOPLE. "Your originality is so important."