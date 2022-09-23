Fashion Icon Iris Apfel Partners with Ciaté London on Vibrant New Collection

Iris Apfel may be 101 years old, but she loves to keep busy — which is why she partnered with British beauty brand Ciaté London for a new capsule collection launching today.

The fashion icon, model and entrepreneur collaborated with the brand on an eight-piece collection that's full of life and bright colors, just like Apfel herself. The collection includes two eye shadow palettes, three lip shades (including Apfel's go-to orange color), a mirror, makeup bag and nail wraps.

Everything in the collection is emblazoned with Apfel's likeness, down to her signature black-rimmed glasses. Even the makeup bag has her face on it, which she tells PEOPLE was "so exciting," adding that she "couldn't believe it" when she saw it.

Prices for the collection start at $15, and the products are available through Ciaté London's website, as well as from Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack.

Apfel, who turned 101 last month, previously told PEOPLE that she likes to keep busy.

"I'm the Energizer Bunny," she shared, just after her 100th birthday. "Once in a while, I give out, but I'm a black belt multitasker. I have to do a few things at once. I never even could read one book at a time. I have to read three books. That's the way my head operates."

In an effort to stay busy and keep spreading her passion for fashion and beauty, Apfel has worked up with numerous brands over the years, including an unforgettable collection with H&M earlier this year in honor of her 100th birthday.

The Ciaté London collection is just another milestone for Apfel and one she was so excited to take part in. PEOPLE spoke with Apfel about the collection via email to find out her favorite pieces in the collection, her fashion philosophy and more.

What made you want to partner with Ciaté London?

When Ciaté London approached me, I was super excited. Charlotte [Knight, founder] and the team were so gracious and allowed me to be really involved from colors, textures, design, which was so important to me.

What story did you want to tell with this collection?

This collection combines everything I have come to love about beauty over my 101 years. I have worked hard with Charlotte and the team at Ciaté London to ensure that every formulation has been designed with the customers in mind. I hope this collection acts as a reminder that to be truly yourself is to be unstoppable.

What's your favorite item in the collection and why?

There is no way I can possibly choose! I love the whole collection!

You love a bold lip. To you, what makes a lip color iconic?

I love lipstick. A matte orangey red is my absolutely favorite — the bolder, the better. Everyone can wear bright lipstick and have fun with it.

Nail wraps are so fashion-forward! We know you are a trend setter, but do you wear nail wraps? Are you a nail gal?

Ciaté London is known for nail stickers and wraps so the wraps felt like a natural inclusion. I also wanted to bring another way for people to express themselves with the collection. I hadn't worn nail wraps before and Charlotte applied them for me when we did the shoot — I absolutely loved them!

What does it mean to you to see your face on a makeup bag?

It is so exciting! When I first saw the design I couldn't believe it.

You've long been a beacon of light with all the colors and patterns you wear. What continues to draw you to that aesthetic?

The world can be a gray place, so colors, patterns and textures are a way to bring some fun to life. Same with makeup — I want my lipsticks to be as bright and bold as possible.

How would you describe your style now?

My style has grown and evolved along with me. My style now is simply expressing myself however I feel that day — I just want to feel amazing in what I wear. Everything in my closet brings me joy and I plan to keep it that way!

At 101 you could have retired 20, 30, 40(!) years ago! What motivates you to keep working?

I work very hard. I love to work and surround myself with people who give me lots of inspiration. To close your mind and think you know everything is foolish.

What do you hope your fans and the world at large have learned from your approach to fashion and work ethic?

That you should always embrace your individuality and uniqueness, whether that's a fashion choice or a decision in your work or personal life.