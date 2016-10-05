Iris Apfel Invites You to Get 'Peculiar' with Her New Jewelry Collection

Still looking for a few standout styles to add to your wardrobe this season? Allow fashion icon Iris Apfel to tempt you with some “peculiar” pieces from her new line, Iris Apfel’s Miss Peregrine Collection.

PEOPLE has your first look at the colorful, multi-textured line, which is pegged to the release of Tim Burton’s new film Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. And the 95-year-old legend couldn’t be more excited about the collaboration.

Apfel tells PEOPLE she was approached to create the collection by HSN, the home of her accessory line.

“The concept for the movie aligns well with my personal perspective on style and life in general,” Apfel says. “I am a big fan of Tim Burton and his work and couldn’t pass up an opportunity to be a part of a project of his that celebrates individuality.”

Based on the popular novel of the same name, Miss Peregrine revolves around a group of children with very special and unique abilities, which Apfel found intriguing.

“Peculiarities should be celebrated and fostered! What’s the harm in being different?” she says. “The capsule collection inspires us to celebrate our own unique sensibilities. I love creating pieces that don’t have to conform to traditional style; this collection allowed me to design in a space I enjoy most—individuality and uniqueness.”

Apfel’s personal favorites from the collection are the Black Feather Necklace, Birdcage Pendant Necklace and Flocked Bird Cage Tunic.

“You should wear these pieces whenever and however you please,” Apfel says. “They can stand alone and be worn singularly, or you can layer them into existing pieces from your wardrobe. As I always say ‘More is more! Less is a Bore!'”

