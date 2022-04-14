The Long-Awaited Iris Apfel x H&M Collection Is Live — Shop It Here Before It Sells Outs
H&M has unveiled many collections with famous people over the years, but its newest collaboration with icon Iris Apfel might just be among its best (and most highly-anticipated) yet.
The Iris Apfel x H&M collaboration was announced last September in tandem with the icon's 100th birthday celebration — and half a year later, the long-awaited collection is finally here. It officially dropped this morning, and with all the build-up around the 20-piece collab, it's sure to sell out. In fact, some pieces are already showing a low-stock alert, like these slippers, which are totally sold out, and this furry green jacket.
The collection has some major "go big or go home!" energy; it marries the fun, dream-like, out-there attributes of Apfel's iconic wardrobe with affordability H&M is known for — the perfect combo, if you ask us. Prices start at $30 and go up to a whopping $400 for a whimsical purple cropped organza jacket that's about as iconic as Apfel herself. And while maximalist is certainly the theme of the collection, you can still find toned-down basics, like this classic sweater tank and matching shorts moment.
Standouts worth adding to your cart before they're gone include this bright-orange one-piece that nods to Apfel in more ways than one. The cheeky 100 stamped across the chest speaks to her 100th year around the sun (as well as her signature statement specs). There's also a bright-green dress with ruffled detailing that's the perfect spring and summer cover-up, bright-yellow brocade trousers printed with the "100" logo, and that aforementioned cropped purple organza jacket that's a total show-stopper, just like Apfel herself.
One thing's for certain: Even if you don't end up buying anything from the Iris Apfel x H&M collection, you'll definitely want to take a look, because the pieces are works of art. Shop some of our favorites from the collab here.
