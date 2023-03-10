Iris Apatow Talks Starring in Puma's New Campaign with 'Next Gen Talent' and the Brand's Classic Shoes

Iris Apatow is no stranger to the spotlight — but she's creating a path all her own.

The 20-year-old rising star and daughter of actress Leslie Mann and filmmaker Judd Apatow joins fellow Gen Z game-changers Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin and Angus Cloud as brand ambassadors in Puma's new Forever.Classic campaign.

Apatow tells PEOPLE that the exciting new campaign is all about pushing "[sports] and culture forward by giving a platform to the next generation" and providing "a mix of next gen talent in Puma classic silhouettes."

The "very exciting" campaign, which was shot by Atlanta-born photographer Kendall Bessent, sees the four young stars come together to celebrate Puma's long-standing styles and reinvent the classics for a new generation.

Apatow tells PEOPLE her fellow campaign stars are "so talented and ready to break through with their own point of view and perspective on life and what's next."

Wade doubled down in her own statement praising the campaign's cast in a press release, saying, "I love Puma's celebration of brave, confident, and determined individuals. Together we all strive to be better versions of ourselves and this campaign is the perfect meeting of classic and individual style."

Puma is stepping into 2023 by putting the Suede — which is Apatow's favorite — Clyde, Cali and Mayze styles in a retro-inspired set, bringing timeless styles to the generation wearing them now.

Apatow says that campaigns like this are essential because they reflect the importance of fashion and self-expression for the younger generation.

"Finding your personal style is key to finding confidence in your daily life, which, in turn, sets you on the right path," Apatow tells PEOPLE, adding that Puma's timeless styles allow you to experiment and grow with the pieces. For her own personal style, she leans to the Puma Suede Classic XXL, because she says she can "style it up and down" to make it fit whatever vibe she is going for.

Growing up in the digital age with influencers at the forefront of the internet has given Apatow inspiration for her own aesthetic and individuality.

She points to Michelle Phan as a source of inspiration, saying she's long loved watching her videos and playing with makeup to express her creativity. Her creative hobby turned into more when she started taking special effects makeup classes in school. "That let's me continue to nurture that childhood passion of mine," she says.

Style icons like Lil' Kim and Marlena Dietrich, whom Apatow says "have paved the way for a lot of fashion trends we see today," are also icons in her eyes.

The Forever.Classic campaign can be seen on Puma's website and in stores.