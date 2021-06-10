Irina Shayk Walked Kanye West's 2012 Fashion Show, 9 Years Before She Started Seeing the Rapper
The Russian supermodel also made an appearance in Kanye West's "Power" music video over a decade ago
Long before Irina Shayk and Kanye West's French getaway, the two have crossed paths many times over the years thanks to their mutual love of fashion.
Before the two stars began seeing each other, which PEOPLE confirmed on Wednesday, Shayk, 35, and West, 44, had a regular working relationship through the years.
Most notably, when West made his major splash in the fashion world by showing his Fall ready-to-wear collection at Paris Fashion Week in March 2012 (designed under his name before Yeezy debuted in 2015), Shayk was one of the models selected to walk the show.
With her hair slicked back and black smoky shadow, Shayk strutted down the catwalk in a leather trench coat over a semi-sheer mock neck velvet midi with black tights and thick-strapped, knee-high boots.
But that wasn't even the first time that Shayk and West worked creatively together.
Two years earlier, Shayk made a cameo in West's "Power" music video dressed as a seductive angel with massive, ornate wings. In one part of the video, West stood behind Shayk on what appeared to be a God-like throne.
Years later, West and Shayk both attended the Spring 2016 Givenchy fashion show, but the rapper appeared to stay close by then-wife Kim Kardashian's side, who was pregnant with son Saint at the time.
West has been known to influence his partners' style (who can forget the time he overhauled Kardashian's closet), but so far Shayk has been spotting in only one of his designs - a long-sleeve shirt in honor of DMX from the Yeezy and Balenciaga collaboration, which raised over $1 million for the late rapper's family.
While a source told PEOPLE that Shayk "isn't friends with [West's ex-wife] Kim at all," the model does favor Kardashian's SKIMS styles.
Last fall, before Kardashian and West filed for divorce, Shayk was photographed in New York City wearing head-to-toe SKIMS: the smoke gray velour hoodie, matching joggers and crew neck tank. She was also once seen sporting the SKIMS onyx cozy knit robe, knit shorts and tank while also out in N.Y.C.
Sources told PEOPLE that while Shayk and West have "known each other professionally for years," the rapper "began pursuing her a few weeks ago."
"Kanye is a persuasive guy," a source said, adding that they stayed three nights at Villa La Coste. "He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France."
"She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted," the source added of the Russian supermodel. "They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides."
The news of the new romance comes several months after Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after six years of marriage. "Irina isn't friends with Kim at all, so there's no weirdness there," said the second insider.
West shares daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, Psalm, 2, with Kardashian. Meanwhile, Shayk shares daughter Lea De Seine, 3½, with actor Bradley Cooper, whom she split from in 2019 after four years together.