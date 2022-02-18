Irina Shayk Wore the Polarizing Ugg Boot-Clog Hybrid That's About to Be Everywhere This Spring
Another day, another polarizing shoe has come our way. But this time around, we must say that though this new ″ugly″ Ugg clog is guaranteed to stir up some opinions, it's darn practical footwear that you might actually be compelled to add to your spring shoe lineup. And for good reason.
Supermodel Irina Shayk introduced the world to the Ugg Tasman X clog while en route to the New York Fashion Week Michael Kors show, and it's been on our minds ever since. She paired the clogs with oversized cargo pants (in the same olive-green color as her shoes) and a boxy brown jacket, rounding out the look with rectangular sunnies and a pink Joe & the Juice cup in hand.
Whatever your first impression of these clogs may be, there's no denying that they're memorable. That bold, clunky design is undoubtedly loud, but it's also exactly what makes these clogs such a good all-weather shoe come rain, snow, or shine. They're made from a waterproof exterior that holds up against puddles and slush and features the brand's famous Treadlite foam, a durable yet lightweight outsole that provides ample traction and cushioning. You'll also find a removable (non-waterproof) sock in the clogs for extra warmth and comfort, allowing you to easily change up the look and feel of the shoe based on your day-to-day needs.
The Tasman X, which costs $80 and is available in a range of colors, like lime green, pink, red, and black, launched in late January, but it's already garnered so much buzz, we wouldn't be surprised if it sold out by the end of the month.
Before that happens, grab this '"ugly" clog-boot hybrid for yourself below. Spring puddles and slush won't seem quite as intimidating anymore.
