Irina Shayk Wore the Polarizing Ugg Boot-Clog Hybrid That's About to Be Everywhere This Spring

Whatever your first impression of these clogs may be, there's no denying that they're memorable. That bold, clunky design is undoubtedly loud, but it's also exactly what makes these clogs such a good all-weather shoe come rain, snow, or shine. They're made from a waterproof exterior that holds up against puddles and slush and features the brand's famous Treadlite foam, a durable yet lightweight outsole that provides ample traction and cushioning. You'll also find a removable (non-waterproof) sock in the clogs for extra warmth and comfort, allowing you to easily change up the look and feel of the shoe based on your day-to-day needs.