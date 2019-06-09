Irina Shayk Smiles while Traveling to Iceland for Work Following Split from Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk is staying busy following her split from Bradley Cooper.

On Saturday, two days after PEOPLE confirmed the stars had called it quits after four years of dating, Shayk began sharing photos and videos from her trip to Iceland with the Italian clothing brand Falconeri.

In one photo, the 33-year-old supermodel struck a pose on a rock, which overlooked the water and a collection of small glaciers. Befitting her surroundings, Shayk wore an off-the-shoulder grey top from the brand, which she paired with a pair of matching socks.

“@falconeriofficial,” she captioned the image, adding a snowflake emoji.

Shayk went on to post several photos and videos of her picturesque surroundings on her Instagram story.

A candid photo from the trip also found the model smiling as she posed with photographer Giampaolo Sgura and Ali Kavoussi, one of the managing partners of The Lions agency.

“Seeing Iceland 🇮🇸 with my loves,” Kavoussi captioned the happy group photo. “Thank you @falconeriofficial for such a beautiful trip ❤️❤️❤️.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that before news of their split became public, Cooper, 44, and Shayk had drifted apart.

“[Irina is] not focused on the celebrity part, or on the fame — she just wants to protect her family,” the source shared. “Bradley is very into work and is trying to take advantage of every career opportunity right now.”

A different source went on to tell PEOPLE that “they were living totally separate lives.”

“If he was in L.A., she’s out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town,” added the insider.

The ultra-private celebrities, who share 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, have always kept their romance out of the spotlight, rarely commenting on each other in public or engaging in social media PDA.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice,” Shayk told Glamour UK in February.

“Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it,” she added.