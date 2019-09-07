Image zoom Rowan Papier

Wearing sustainable is sexy. Just ask Irina Shayk.

The supermodel kicked off New York Fashion Week at the annual Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in a two-piece velvet set from H&M’s fall 2019 Conscious Collection — and PEOPLE has an inside look at her getting ready process.

Shayk’s skirt and ruffle top combo are made from recycled polyester. The outfit marks a first look at H&M’s latest eco-friendly line, which drops September 26th. And “greening” up your closet won’t break your bank account. The top will retail for $129 and the skirt for $59.99 when the line launches.

“For an event like Icons, it’s all about combining comfort with sophistication,” Shayk tells PEOPLE of her inspiration for the buzzy fashion fête hosted by industry icon and CR Fashion Book editor Carine Roitfeld. “Carine’s party is all about having a fun time, and celebrating fashion week. I think you can never go wrong with black velvet — it’s a cool look.”

For Shayk, incorporating sustainable, eco-friendly clothing into her wardrobe is also important.

“I love that H&M cares about Mother Earth and is continuing to go green with sustainable fashion,” she shares.

Shayk finished her look with strappy black sandals and a glowy makeup look including a subtle purple smoky eye and high-shine glossy lip.

The model and mom to 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with ex Bradley Cooper calls Manhattan home, so for her, Fashion Week represents a time to catch up with her closest friends and colleagues.

“Living in New York, the city comes alive during fashion week,” she says. “It’s great having so many of my friends, who I don’t get to see often as we all work on opposite sides of the world, come together for the start of fashion month.”

As for when it’s time to hit the runway, the modeling vet has learned to quiet her nerves and focuses on the celebrating the incredible looks she gets to wear.

“I think the nervous energy translates more to excitement,” she tells PEOPLE. “I’m lucky to still be excited for every brand I get to walk for.”

