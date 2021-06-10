The supermodel was spotted with the rapper earlier this week before returning to New York City on Wednesday

Irina Shayk Steps Out in a Jumpsuit and Matching Bra After Spending Time with Kanye West in France

Irina Shayk is back in the Big Apple.

On Thursday, the supermodel was spotted in New York City wearing a navy, utility-inspired jumpsuit, styled unbuttoned to reveal a matching bra - perfect for the city's humid heat wave. Shayk teamed her ensemble with black boots, oversize sunglasses and a gold chain strap purse.

The outing comes after Shayk was photographed with Kanye West in France earlier this week before returning to the United States on Wednesday. Sources told PEOPLE the two are seeing each other and that there's mutual interest.

In the photos, the rapper was wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and a gold chain while the supermodel sported a white crop top and baggy sweatpants as they walked in a field of grass.

"It doesn't bother Kim that Kanye is dating," the insider said. "Her only concern is their kids. She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible. The kids love when Kanye is around."

The source added, "Kim doesn't want a new girlfriend to distract Kanye from spending time with the kids."

The news of West and Shayk's new romance comes several months after Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after six years of marriage. Another source told PEOPLE that "Irina isn't friends with Kim at all, so there's no weirdness there."

West shares daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, Psalm, 2, with Kardashian.

A different source previously told PEOPLE that the Yeezy designer and Shayk, who shares daughter Lea De Seine, 3½, with ex Bradley Cooper, have known each other "professionally" for years.

"He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy," the source said, adding that they stayed three nights at Villa La Coste in France. "He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France."

"She seems smitten," the source said. "He invited her to France and she happily accepted. They are not officially dating but there is an interest from both sides."

A separate insider added that the new flame flew back to the United States on Wednesday -West dropped off Shayk in New York City, while he flew to Los Angeles alone.

Their fashion friendship dates back to 2010 when she made an appearance in West's "Power" music video dressed as a seductive angel with massive, ornate wings. In one part of the video, West stood behind Shayk on what appeared to be a God-like throne.

