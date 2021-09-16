Irina Shayk Skirts Around Kanye West Relationship Rumors: 'I'm Just Keeping It to Myself'

"Look, there's always something there," Irina Shayk said of rumors about her love life, when she was asked about her relationship with Kanye West during a recent interview

Irina Shayk's love life has been the subject of much talk amid her summer romance with Kanye West.

The Russian model, 35, finally commented on her relationship with the Donda artist, 44, during an interview with Highsnobiety, but she's keeping her cards close to her chest.

"Tomorrow there is going to be a rumor that I'm dating my doorman, okay? Then after tomorrow, it's going to be someone else," Shayk mused. "Look, there's always something there, and I'm just keeping it to myself."

She and West were first romantically linked in June, when Shayk joined him in the South of France for his 44th birthday, where they stayed for three nights at his home Villa La Coste. "She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides."

"They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy," the insider added. "He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France."

Another source told PEOPLE they met "a while back" when their paths crossed in the fashion industry. Shayk has modeled for YEEZY in the past, and she appeared in the 2010 music video for his Grammy-nominated single "Power." She also received a shoutout in his track "Christian Dior Flow" that same year. "I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen," West said in the lyric.

Last month, an insider told PEOPLE that Shayk and West had called it quits, adding that their brief relationship "was never a serious thing that took off."

"Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn't have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though," a second source said. "They remain friendly."