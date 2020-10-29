Style

Irina Shayk's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

From personalized gifts like guided meditation classes to must-have beauty products, Irina Shayk — the new face of Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Gold fragrance featuring notes of frozen lychee, gilded peony and sugared woods — shares what she's getting for friends and family this year.

October 29, 2020
Victoria's Secret Bombshell Gold Fragrance

Credit: Courtesy Victoria's Secret

"A perfume is always a great present to give, because when the wearer smells it, they always remember you. Bombshell Gold has a warm, lingering scent and the packaging is cute and fancy – perfect for the holidays."

Buy It! $78; victoriasecret.com

Harry Josh Premium Oval Brush

"Harry's hair brushes are a cute and easy present for Christmas. I love the bright green color, and he has the most amazing selection of brushes and hair dryers for everyone."

Buy It! $50; dermstore.com

111Skin

"I’m obsessed with all their creams and sheer masks, you can't go wrong with any of these products. It's a thoughtful and practical present for the skincare lover in your group."

Buy It! $995; 111skin.com

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

"[Chrissy Teigen] has the best recipes for everything, and I think it’s a cool gift for foodies, or for someone who loves spending time in the kitchen. It's also a great gift for anyone who wants to learn how to cook!"

Buy It! $16.85; amazon.com

A Foodbank Donation

"A thoughtful present to give is to donate to the Food Bank NYC (foodbanknyc.org) in the recipient's name, or a local food bank in your area. They do such amazing work, and especially in the difficult upcoming months, there is no greater gift than providing a meal to families and kids."

Transcendental Meditation Course

Credit: Getty

"I had always wanted to learn how to meditate, and my friend gifted me a Transcendental Meditation course last year - it was the best present!"

Buy It! tm.org

The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle

"It’s the best book about discovering how to be present in life, and an easy read as well!"

Buy It! $10.02; amazon.com

