Irina Shayk Shares Racy Bikini Photos on Instagram: 'Thirst Day'

When you're supermodel Irina Shayk, thirst trapping is just a casual weekend activity

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 28, 2023 02:40 PM
Irina Shayk Shares Bikini Thirst Trap To Instagram
Photo: Irina Shayk/instagram

Irina Shayk just put her supermodel posing skills on display in a big way.

The 37-year-old Russian model took to Instagram on Sunday to give her 21.3 million followers a glimpse into her tropical getaway, thirst-trapping fans in the process.

The five-part photo carousel saw Shayk show off her bikini style and famous figure.

In the first of the five pics, Shayk snapped a photo in a full-length mirror. With a wooden closet door as her backdrop, the model posed with crossed legs and and a popped hip as she flaunted her toned physique and showed off her ultra-revealing black bikini.

Irina Shayk Shares Bikini Thirst Trap To Instagram
Irina Shayk/instagram

The risqué swimsuit featured a string, 'V'-shaped triangle bottom with a cutout along the top to make and matching triangle top. She finished the look with a simple beaded necklace.

The second of the five photos showed off the beautiful blue waters and palm trees of her tropical destination before she added a zoomed in shot of her bikini moment.

Irina Shayk Shares Bikini Thirst Trap To Instagram
Irina Shayk/instagram

Photo four showed off a heart-shaped rock she found on the beach before she added a third and final clip of the bikini. In the last part of the post, Shayk videotaped herself in front of the same mirror, zooming in on her abs while posing/

Shayk captioned the photo, "Thirst day on a Sunday…." a fitting caption seeing as the comments were full of thirst and praise for the model.

Fellow top model Adut Akech commented, "Sis 😍😍😍😍," model industry icon Linda Evangelista chimed in, "♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," and numerous fans left words of praise like "Hot hot hot," and "The most beautiful woman on earth. "

