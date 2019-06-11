Irina Shayk Poses Near Waterfall in Sexy One Piece After Bradley Cooper Split

Irina Shayk is leaving her split from Bradley Cooper behind her.

Days after PEOPLE confirmed the stars, who share 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, had called it quits after four years of dating, the 33-year-old supermodel shared a new photo from her work trip to Iceland.

In the sexy snap, Shayk stands on a large rock in front of a scenic waterfall. The model wore a black one-piece from the Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi as she struck a pose with her back facing the camera.

“@intimissimiofficial,” she captioned the Monday Instagram post, alongside a leaf emoji.

The supermodel also posted scenic shots of Iceland to her Instagram story on Tuesday, sharing snaps of a helicopter, glaciers and snow-covered mountains.

Shayk traveled to Iceland soon after news of her split from Cooper, 44, broke last week. On Saturday, she began sharing photos and videos from her trip.

In one snap, she poses on a rock, wearing an off-the-shoulder grey top from the Italian clothing brand Falconeri paired with matching socks.

Another candid photo from the trip also showed the model smiling as she posed with photographer Giampaolo Sgura and Ali Kavoussi, one of the managing partners of The Lions model agency.

On Monday, an entertainment source told PEOPLE that the ultra-private pair drifted apart while the actor was off shooting his directorial debut A Star Is Born, which went on to be nominated for eight Academy Awards.

“Bradley was emotionally absent during the long time filming A Star Is Born,” the source said. “They tried to save the relationship but it had changed.”

“Since Bradley and Irina have always been very private about their relationship few knew there was really for sure something going on,” the source added.

A source had previously told PEOPLE that, before news of their split became public, Cooper and Shayk had “spent a lot of time apart.”

“[Irina is] not focused on the celebrity part, or on the fame — she just wants to protect her family,” the source shared. “Bradley is very into work and is trying to take advantage of every career opportunity right now.”

A different source went on to tell PEOPLE that “they were living totally separate lives.”

“If he was in L.A., she’s out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town,” the insider said.