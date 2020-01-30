Irina Shayk Just Stepped Out in the Coolest Boots — and We Found Them on Major Sale

Elder Ordonez SplashNews.com

From shutting down red carpets to walking extravagant catwalks in Paris, supermodel Irina Shayk continues to grace us with some of the world’s most beautiful and luxurious designer looks — but her off-duty style catches our eye just as much as her glamorous get-ups. The supermodel’s sense of style off the runway, which incorporates pieces like Dr. Marten’s combat boots, a marigold Reformation dress and this most recent find, is not only enviably on trend, but also often within our budget.

Just recently, Shayk was spotted out and about in New York City wearing the Lindsey Boots by Sam Edelman, a budget-friendly footwear brand that also counts Meghan Markle and Emily Blunt among its celebrity fans. Worn with a sporty black puffer coat, black leather pants, and a zebra-print handbag, Shayk’s white Western-style knee-high boots look effortlessly cool. So cool, in fact, that we can’t help but want a pair for ourselves.

As luck would have it, the model’s exact pair happens to be on sale right now for just $152 at Zappos! If you’re in the market for a new pair of boots that will take you from now through spring in style, the Sam Edelman Lindsey Boots are on major markdown and supermodel-approved.

Image zoom Revolve.com

Buy It! Sam Edelman Lindsey Boots, $152.10 (orig. $225); zappos.com