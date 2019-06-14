Irina Shayk Struts Down the Runway for the First Time Since Splitting from Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk is moving on from Bradley Cooper in style!

One week after PEOPLE confirmed that the supermodel, 33, and actor, 44, had called it quits after four years of dating, Shayk stepped out at her first public outing in Florence, Italy.

Walking in the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary Show on Thursday, a leather-clad Shayk looked fierce as she strutted down the runway wearing a black, form-fitting, strapless Ermanno Scervino dress.

To complete the daring look, the supermodel rocked matching leather opera gloves, black stockings, and Dorateymur’s “Groupie Ankle Strap” pointed-toe heels in black patent leather.

Her hair was styled into a sleek bun.

Later on, Shayk switched runway looks. Though she stuck with the black theme, this time, the model sported a Mugler design, which included a black pinstriped jacket and a matching knee-length skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Adding a sexy touch to the bold design, Shayk wore a sheer black top underneath the low-cut blazer, a thick black scarf around her neck, and sheer black gloves.

The star also kept on her stockings and patent leather heels from the previous look, adding a stocking clip that was displayed through her skirt’s sexy slit.

Prior to walking in the Italian fashion show, Shayk spent some time in Iceland and shared several photos from her trip on Instagram. The photos came just two days after news of her split from Cooper broke.

In one snap, Shayk posed on a rock, wearing an off-the-shoulder grey top from the Italian clothing brand Falconeri paired with matching socks.

Another candid photo from the trip also showed the model smiling as she posed with photographer Giampaolo Sgura and Ali Kavoussi, one of the managing partners of The Lions model agency.

On Monday, Shayk turned up the heat and shared a sexy snap of herself standing on a large rock in front of a scenic waterfall.

The model wore a black one-piece from the Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi as she struck a pose with her back facing the camera.

She also posted scenic shots of a helicopter, glaciers and snow-covered mountains in Iceland to her Instagram story on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, an entertainment source told PEOPLE that the ultra-private pair, who share 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, drifted apart while the actor was off shooting his directorial debut A Star Is Born, which went on to be nominated for eight Academy Awards.

“They tried to save the relationship but it had changed,” the source said.

“Since Bradley and Irina have always been very private about their relationship few knew there was really for sure something going on,” the source added.

A source had previously told PEOPLE that, before news of their split became public, Cooper and Shayk had “spent a lot of time apart.”

“[Irina is] not focused on the celebrity part, or on the fame — she just wants to protect her family,” the source shared. “Bradley is very into work and is trying to take advantage of every career opportunity right now.”

A different source went on to tell PEOPLE that “they were living totally separate lives.”

“If he was in L.A., she’s out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town,” the insider said.