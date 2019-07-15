Irina Shayk Shuts Down Speculation She Had Lip Injections: 'I Just Laugh'

Irina Shayk is totally unbothered by comments about her appearance.

In the August digital cover story of Harper’s Bazaar, the Russian model, 33, said that despite the rumors that she has had plastic surgery on her lips, she remains settled in her truth, and unfazed by the opposing opinions.

“And if I read [a headline] and it’s like, ‘She had injections, her lips look like dumplings,’ I just laugh because it just makes me, I don’t want to say it makes me happy, but I think in this life you have to have a sense of humor,” she told the outlet. “With everything that’s going on in the world, you have to take it easy. Some people are going to love you, some people are going to hate you. It doesn’t really disturb my life.”

Although Shayk said she doesn’t feel the need to get her lips done, she wouldn’t hold it against anyone who decided to do so.

“Look, if somebody wants to inject their lips because they feel bad, God bless them. I don’t judge anyone,” she said. “I always promote natural beauty because I think we live in this perfect world where everyone wants to be perfect.”

Image zoom Irina Shayk Zoey Grossman/harpersbazaar.com

RELATED: Irina Shayk Smiles while Traveling to Iceland for Work Following Split from Bradley Cooper

“But I’m not perfect,” the supermodel added. “Sometimes I have a double chin. Perfection doesn’t exist.”

Now approaching her mid-30s, Shayk — who split from actor Bradley Cooper last month — remains similarly unbothered by aging, and how it will affect her appearance over time.

“I’m going to have wrinkles and I have wrinkles,” she said. “You just have to accept the idea of aging and of bodies at every stage, and just celebrate it. In life, we have to let it go and understand it’s a human process not to be perfect.”

As Shayk explained to the outlet, she credits genes, gua sha-inspired facial workouts at FaceGym, and avoiding alcohol and smoking. Plus, a tan here and there.

“I freaking love tanning,” she admitted.

Image zoom Irina Shayk Zoey Grossman/harpersbazaar.com

RELATED: Irina Shayk’s ‘Number One Priority’ Is Her Daughter After Bradley Cooper Split

Last month, the supermodel stepped out for the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary Show in Florence, Italy, in her first public outing after her split from Cooper, 44, with whom she shares daughter Lea De Seine, 2.

Despite calling off their four-year relationship, the couple remains committed to maintaining a positive relationship for Lea’s sake.

“It’s clear that Bradley and Irina have the same goals for their daughter,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “They are both wonderful parents.”

Image zoom Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Steve Granitz/WireImage

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed the duo split after they began dating in 2015. They welcomed Lea in March 2017.

“Irina’s number one priority is their daughter,” a source close to the pair told PEOPLE. “She is such a hands-on mom. She takes her to the park, to classes, to playdates, and just adores her.”

Another insider added, “For Lea’s sake, they keep spending time together as a family. Bradley is a great dad. He has always been very involved with his daughter.”