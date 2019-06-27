Irina Shayk Just Wore the Coolest $78 Dress — but Hurry, It's Selling Out Fast!

Image zoom

Supermodel Irina Shayk can usually be seen strutting down the catwalk in designer looks from Versace, Moschino, and Giambattisa Valli, ruling the red carpet in beautiful gowns, or rocking sexy lingerie in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — but it’s her model-off-duty style that truly inspires our everyday wardrobes.

After her recent split from actor Bradley Cooper, Shayk stepped out in Manhattan looking every bit the part of a New York City cool-girl, pairing a leather biker jacket with Dr. Marten boots and black sunnies. But it was her ochre-hued mini dress that caught our eye first (it is one of the hottest colors of the season). Shayk coordinated her dress with her mustard-colored mini bag, which is all the style inspo we need to add a pop of color to our summer wardrobes. Then, upon further research, we discovered that this adorable mini dress is not only from the beloved eco-conscious brand, Reformation, but it’s also only $78! Consider it love at first sight.

But to our dismay, we’re not the only ones swooning over Reformation’s Karlie Dress in this color. Sizes are already selling out (we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a restock!). If you’re lucky enough to score your size before the Karlie Dress is totally out of stock, we have a feeling you’ll be living in this frock for the rest of the season. If your size is already sold out, don’t fret! Because we’re so obsessed with Shayk’s look, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up five similar styles to shop and get her look.

Scroll down to score the Reformation Karlie Dress for just $78 or shop our favorite similar styles below.

Image zoom

Buy It! Reformation Karlie Dress, $78; thereformation.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Superdown Kourtney Backless Mini Dress, $54; revolve.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Urban Outfitters UO Finn Ribbed Tie-Shoulder Bodycon Mini Dress, $49; urbanoutfitters.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Cotton Citizen Ibiza Tank Dress, $157.50; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! H:ours Tezza Dress, $138; revolve.com

Image zoom

Buy It! French Connection Tommy Ribbed Maxi Dress, $41.16 (orig. $98); bloomingdales.com