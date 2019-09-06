Irina Shayk is baring it all.

Three months after her split from Bradley Cooper, the 33-year-old model stars in a new handbag campaign for Calvin Klein, posing nude in many of the shots.

According to the company, Shayk was cast for “her warm presence and piercing gaze,” which “sets the tone for the campaign.”

Ever since the couple called it quits after four years of dating, Shayk has been focusing on her modeling career. In June, just one week after news of the split broke, she walked in a runway show in Florence, Italy.

Prior to the Italian fashion show, she spent some time in Iceland on a work trip and shared several modeling photos from her trip on Instagram. The snaps came just two days after news of her split from Cooper broke.

Shayk and Cooper, 44, share 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. Despite calling off their four-year relationship, the couple remains committed to maintaining a positive relationship for Lea’s sake.

“It’s clear that Bradley and Irina have the same goals for their daughter,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “They are both wonderful parents.”

In June, PEOPLE confirmed the duo had split after they began dating in 2015. They welcomed their daughter in March 2017.

“Irina’s number one priority is their daughter,” a source close to the pair told told PEOPLE in June. “She is such a hands-on mom. She takes her to the park, to classes, to playdates, and just adores her.”

Another insider added, “For Lea’s sake, they keep spending time together as a family. Bradley is a great dad. He has always been very involved with his daughter.”