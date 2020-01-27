Irina Shayk Opens Up About Ex Bradley Cooper and Life as a Single Mom in Rare Candid Interview

Irina Shayk has opened up about her ex Bradley Cooper for the first time since their split.

In an interview with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful for the fashion magazine’s March 2020 cover story, the notoriously private supermodel, 34, reflected on her four-year long relationship with the actor — and navigating life without him.

“I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being,” she told the outlet of Cooper, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”

“I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” the Russian beauty continued. “Life without B is new ground.”

Image zoom Lars Niki/Getty

For the photo shoot, the Intimissimi brand ambassador is wearing a pink Prada linen dress and showing off her natural beauty with a minimal makeup look and a messy bob hairstyle. She revealed the cover on Instagram on Monday.

“Since the day we met until now, my friendship with you has meant so much more than work.. And being chosen by you @Edward_Enninful to be on the March cover of @BritishVogue, is an honor,” she captioned the post. “Thank you for making me a part of your vision, and always making me laugh, even when I wanted to cry while we did the interview:))) And thank you for your friendship @MertAlas @MacPiggott .. can’t wait to celebrate it with all of you ❤️ #BritishVogue @AliKavouss.”

Shayk rarely talked about the A Star Is Born actor, 44, even while they were together — in February 2019, she told Glamour UK she preferred to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

But she got surprisingly candid in the Vogue cover story, admitting that some days are harder than others as a single mother.

“It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider,” Shayk shared. “Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’”

RELATED: Irina Shayk Covers First Magazine Post Bradley Cooper Split: ‘Of Course I Believe in Marriage’

In June 2019, PEOPLE confirmed that Cooper and Shayk had broken up and were amicably working out how to share custody of their daughter.

The Oscar-nominated actor and the supermodel began dating in the spring of 2015.

RELATED: Irina Shayk Poses Near Waterfall in Sexy One Piece After Bradley Cooper Split

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice,” Shayk previously told Glamour UK.

Image zoom Jacopo Raule/GC Images

“Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

Cooper and Shayk sparked engagement rumors in 2016 when the model was spotted wearing a large emerald ring on that finger. She continued to wear the ring for more than two years.

However, a source told PEOPLE at the time that raising their child is more important than getting married.

“They’re focused on their daughter, and they seem happy together.”