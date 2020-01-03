Irina Shayk Sizzles in Neon Bikini While Ringing in the New Year on Vacation in Costa Rica

Irina Shayk is starting off 2020 on a bold — and tropical — note!

To ring in the new year, the supermodel, 34, traveled with some pals to soak up the sun in Costa Rica on a picture-perfect vacation.

While enjoying the country’s lush greenery this week, Shayk posed for a variety of snaps as she showed off her fit frame in a bright neon bikini top with matching bottoms. Making it a full monochrome moment, she also tied a dark green sweatshirt around her waist and topped it all off with a green cross necklace.

One photo saw the Russian beauty standing by the water while in another she stuck out her hip while standing in front of a large tree.

Of course, those weren’t the only photos Shayk shared from her time abroad.

On Thursday, the model posted a photo of herself lounging outside at the Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo. In the image, Shayk wore a bright pink bikini while protecting herself from the sun with a tan-colored bucket Burberry hat.

“Day 1,” she fittingly captioned the snap.

The following day, Shayk also shared a cheeky shot of herself wearing another bikini while posing in front of the water, which she captioned, “Day 2.”

As she rang in the New Year, the model also shared several photos from her celebration. In one image, Shayk smiles while standing in front of a fireworks display at the resort with her arm wrapped around a friend.

“2020,” she wrote alongside the shot, in which she jutted out her hip while wearing a strappy neon orange dress with a matching handbag — and no shoes!

Earlier this year, Shayk reflected on her nearly two-decade long career.

The notoriously private star told PEOPLE in October that she wakes up every morning thinking, “I’m 34 and I’m so lucky to be working.”

“I think women are like a good wine: better with age, wiser and [make] better decisions in life,” said Shayk, who shares 2-year-old daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper, whom she split from in June. “I think a woman just has to feel she never ages inside. It’s all about personality. It’s all about how you take life in and send the energy out there.”