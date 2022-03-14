The supermodel stars in Anine Bing's new "Classics" campaign in celebration of the label's 10th anniversary

Irina Shayk Joins Anine Bing as Brand's First Campaign Face: 'Her Clothes Make Women Look and Feel Good'

Irina Shayk may be a supermodel who commands catwalks across the globe, but off-duty she's a busy mom who craves a comfortable wardrobe that is easy to wear and, of course, stylish.

So it's no surprise the fashion industry superstar teamed up It girl brand Anine Bing on a new campaign celebrating those classic wardrobe pieces that are instant outfit-makers.

"My style is simple," Shayk tells PEOPLE. "Anine Bing creates timeless, chic styles and modern wardrobe essentials. It's easy to wear and easy to mix. Her clothes make any women look and feel good."

The "Classics" collection marks Anine Bing's first campaign with A-list talent and aligns with the label's 10 year anniversary.

While Shayk says she "fell in love with all the looks" during the shoot, her favorite pieces are the brand's Quinn Blazer and Sonya Jean.

"I ended up bringing them home with me from the shoot," she tells PEOPLE.

Shayk says her time collaborating with the "amazing" Anine Bing team and photographer Chris Colls "didn't feel like work."

"We shot this campaign mid-December right before Christmas. We were in the midst of a Covid spike too, but being able to escape the reality of it in the studio in New York and create something we all love was amazing and very special."

For Shayk, comfort is always king when it comes to dressing. Which is why the new Anine Bing pieces are on permanent rotation in her street style wardrobe.