Irina Shayk Dares to Bare in See-Through Slip Dress and Teensy Lingerie at 2023 Cannes Film Festival 

The supermodel is reveling in her risqué fashion choices

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023 05:19 PM
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk in Cannes. Photo: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

All eyes were on Irina Shayk at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

While attending the prestigious event in France, the Russian supermodel decided to go against the grain with her red carpet looks.

On Monday, the Hercules actress, 37, was seen stepping out of the Hôtel Martinez dressed in a barely there ensemble.

It consisted of a nearly transparent chiffon overlay (with matching opera gloves and toeless stockings) worn over a mesh bra, secured with a metal clasp, plus panties.

Shayk did not disappoint with the bling, sporting a gemstone harness with jewels adorning the arm straps and splayed out in a beam-like pattern at the neckline to create the illusion of a necklace.

For that extra over-the-top vibe, she accessorized with sunglasses, skinny stilettos and a fierce red lip.

Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk in Cannes. Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

In just two days, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit veteran has notched up the sexiness.

Shayk spent her first day at the Killers Of The Flower Moon premiere clad in a violet-hued Armani Privé Couture gown exuding Old Hollywood elegance with its tiered skirt.

However, her fashion took a complete turn at the Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine) screening, where she sported nothing but a red leather criss-cross bandeau that showed off her toned physique and a matching low-waisted zip-up skirt. Both were sourced from Mowalola.

Her eye-catching bling by Messika Jewelry also turned heads with its gigantic center gemstone and chain made in the silhouette of wings.

"When women understand women," she captioned an Instagram carousel of her attire, nodding to the fact that both labels are woman-founded.

Irina Shayk at the Killers of the Flower Moon premiere in Cannes.
Irina Shayk at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Firebrand.
L: Caption Irina Shayk at the Killers of the Flower Moon premiere in Cannes. PHOTO: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic
R: Caption Irina Shayk at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Firebrand. PHOTO: Lionel Hahn/Getty

Shayk has also lived by her own rules. In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar, she recalled being told early in her career that she didn't "look like a model," hearing that she was either too sexy or too skinny to succeed in the industry.

Her response was always the same. "I was always like, 'No, I'm not going to do that. I'm not going to lose 10 pounds.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She attributes that steadfast mentality to her Capricorn zodiac sign.

Shayk said she can also get behind Emily Ratajkowski's approach to dressing up, meaning she doesn't believe one needs to sacrifice sexiness in motherhood.

"You're a mother, but it doesn't mean you cannot go outside in a tiny little skirt or put a sexy picture up," she told the outlet.

Related Articles
Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne Du Barry" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Johnny Depp 'Doing Fantastic' After Cannes Appearance: 'He Is Much Happier' Now, Says Source (Exclusive)
The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Natalie Portman Says Women Are 'Expected to Behave' Differently Than Men at Cannes
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender attend the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)
Alicia Vikander Walks Cannes Carpet with Husband Michael Fassbender at Premiere for 'Firebrand'
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen
Robert De Niro Attends Cannes Party with Girlfriend Tiffany Chen After Welcoming a Baby Together
Robert De Niro Premieres New Movie with Martin Scorsese at Cannes After Welcoming Baby Daughter
Robert De Niro Premieres New Movie with Martin Scorsese at Cannes After Welcoming Baby Daughter
Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon Gets 9-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes
Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Gets 9-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes
Elle Fanning in Paco Rabanne. courtesy of Paco Rabanne
Elle Fanning Twinkles in Tinsel-Like Dress at Cannes Film Festival: See the Incredible Look
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods Wears Same Jean Paul Gaultier Dress Ex-BFF Kylie Jenner Wore in Campaign for Brand
MAY 19: Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras attend the "Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023 in Cannes, France
Dua Lipa and French Director Romain Gavras Make Red Carpet Debut at Cannes Film Festival
Simona Tabasco Cannes BTS Beauty with L’Oreal Paris League of Experts makeup artist, Allan Avendaño
All About Simona Tabasco's Beauty Looks at Her Cannes Film Festival Debut: 'I Like to Experiment' (Exclusive)
'The Zone of Interest' premiere, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 19 May 2023
Cate Blanchett Jokes She Was a 'Nobody' 'Elbowed Out of the Way' at Her First Cannes (Exclusive)
Megan Fox attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch at Hard Rock Hotel
Megan Fox Rocks Plunging Sheer Gown and Fiery Ginger Hair for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Party in N.Y.C.
Viola Davis attends the "Monster" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Viola Davis on Roles for Black Women Over 50 in Hollywood: 'It's Like a Vast Desert' (Exclusive)
Harrison Ford (R) arrives with his wife Calista Flockhart for the screening of the film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival
Harrison Ford Jokes with Reporter Who Says He's 'Still Very Hot' at 80: 'Thanks for Noticing'
Martha Stewart attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party
Martha Stewart Documents Her Prep for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover Party: 'Getting Ready'
EXCLUSIVE: Singer and performer The Weeknd spotted taking a stroll with Girlfriend Simi Khadra as they are flanked by Security in Cannes, France. Pictured: The Weeknd,Simi Khadra Ref: SPL6773663 180523 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
The Weeknd Joined by Rumored Girlfriend Simi Khadra in France Ahead of 'The Idol' Premiere at Cannes