Catfight! Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls Do Some Hair Pulling in New Moschino Campaign

Italian luxury fashion house Moschino is playing up the drama for its fall/winter 2019 collection.

Inspired by the ’80s soap opera Dynasty, models Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Joan Smalls claw it out during a high fashion catfight in one of the campaign’s promotional videos.

Directed by Jeremy Scott, Shayk is seen trying to break up the fight between Hadid and Smalls, who are swinging purses, pulling hair and even dragging one another across the floor — all while styled in colorful couture.

“Not playing around sistas..,” Shayk captioned a portion of the video on her Instagram. The two models start fighting when Smalls shows up wearing the same gold dress as Hadid.

In addition to the soapy videos, the brand dropped some Dynasty-inspired stills of the models — and some memes.

One of them hilariously features Smalls looking disgusted with someone out of frame with the caption, “She’s here with him? In a dress from last season.”

Smalls shared the meme on her Instagram, telling her followers she “dreamed” of working on sets like the shoot.

“I dream of days like these ☁️ @moschino Campaign… And the Master #stevenmeisel …,” she wrote alongside the post. “But if you’re gonna pull up make sure it’s on point sis 🙅🏽‍♀️”

In another meme, Shayk looks annoyed while “Delete your number? It was never saved” is savagely captioned on her image.

All three models have been sharing portions of the fun campaign on their social media accounts, though all episodes are available on the brand’s website.