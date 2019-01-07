Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk gave a glimpse at their loving relationship at the 2019 Golden Globes.

The Golden Globe nominee and his supermodel girlfriend made a rare appearance together at the 76th annual awards ceremony on Sunday — and from the red carpet to the live show, the pair didn’t hide their affection for one another.

While sitting in the audience during the show, Shayk lovingly adjusted Cooper’s bowtie, keeping her beau in tip-top shape.

As she carefully fixed his formal neckwear, Cooper — who sat between Shayk and his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga — sweetly leaned in towards his girlfriend.

For their night out, Cooper, 44, wore an all white tuxedo with a black bow-tie and patent leather shoes. He also looked the complete opposite of his character Jackson in A Star Is Born, sporting short, gelled, slicked-back hair and a completely clean-shaven face.

For her part, Shayk, 33, wore a very sexy low-cut, high-slit embroidered gold gown and debuted a new sleek bob haircut. Posing on the red carpet together earlier in the evening, the pair stood alongside each other holding hands.

This is the first time the couple hit the carpet together during Cooper’s promo tour for the film which he starred in, directed and helped write the score for. The last time we saw them together at an event was the 2018 Met Gala in May, where they made their red carpet couple debut.

The model attended the Cannes premiere this summer, but walked with Donatella Versace, not Cooper. (He hit the carpet with fellow nominee Lady Gaga.)

The actor made his directorial debut with the musical, which follows him as an aging country star who helps a young singer (Gaga) launch her career. It was Cooper’s first movie since welcoming daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper with Russian model in March 2017.

“I spent about 15 years going from movie to movie to movie. And then I hit 39 and I stopped and I said, ‘What do I really want to do?’ I want to tell Joseph Merrick’s story in The Elephant Man. So I did that for a year,” Cooper told NPR. “Then this story came to me, A Star Is Born, and then I spent the next four years doing that.”

“And the one thing that I know in the future is: It’s worth all the time to dedicate, even if one piece of art comes out of it in a half a decade, that would still be incredible as long as I can feel like it’s the movie I wanted to make, which is this movie,” he added.

He continued, “So I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present.”

Cooper was nominated for two Golden Globes on Sunday: best actor in a motion picture drama and best director of a motion picture for A Star Is Born.