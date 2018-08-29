Supermodel Mom Irina Shayk Puts a Sexy Twist on Fall Suiting in New Ellen Tracy Campaign

Rowan Papier for Ellen Tracy

Fall is just around the corner — and thanks to Irina Shayk’s latest campaign for Ellen Tracy, all the style inspiration you need is already here.

The model, 32, appears in the brand’s new fall sportswear campaign dressed in a white top and a gray, black and highlighter yellow plaid two-piece suit featuring a bow-tied wrap blazer and wide-leg trousers. Shayk sports the look with marigold satin pumps. The star has her hair pulled back into an effortless, tousled ponytail, paired with glowing skin, neutral eye shadow and a nude lip.

RELATED PHOTOS: Irina Shayk, Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson and More Super Fit Moms

In a behind-the-scenes photo from the set, the model can also be seen lounging in a white off-the-shoulder sweater and cropped light-wash jeans.

Rowan Papier for Ellen Tracy

RELATED: New Parents Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Go on an Tahitian Vacation With Anderson Cooper and Allison Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Shayk and boyfriend Bradley Cooper welcomed 18-month-old daughter, Lea De Seine, back in April 2017. Just nine weeks after giving birth, the model attended the Cannes Film Festival. And most recently, she and Cooper walked their first Met Gala red carpet together in May, where she wore a gold high-slit ruffle-embellished gown.