The model took to Instagram to share a series of NSFW snapshots of her racy look from the Mugler runway show

Irina Shayk Dares to Bare in Black Thong Bodysuit as She Posts Behind-the-Scenes Fittings Photos

Supermodel Irina Shayk is seen backstage at the Etro fashion show on February 21, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

Irina Shayk is leaving little to the imagination.

On Monday, the 35-year-old model shared a NSFW selection of photos on Instagram, showing off a behind-the-scenes look at her attire from Mugler's Spring/Summer 2021 virtual show.

Striking various poses for the series of sexy pics, Shayk showed off her figure in a black thong bodysuit which came with an intricate and revealing design.

"Fittingzzz @muglerofficial 🖤," she wrote alongside the post.

In the comments section of her post, a group of commentators left an array of remarks for the mother of one's sultry snapshot.

"My God," wrote Brooklyn Decker while Lily Aldridge commented six flame emojis.

"🔥🔥🔥 i mean mama don't play," added Ben Skervin.

Shayk's selection of photos were taken ahead of Mugler's Spring Summer 2021 runway show, which took place at the end of last month.

The runway show was presented as a short film amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There, Shayk was joined by Bella Hadid, Euphoria star Hunter Schafer and a selection of others for the trippy visual.