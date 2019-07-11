Irina Shayk Covers First Magazine Post Bradley Cooper Split: 'Of Course I Believe in Marriage'

Image zoom Zoey Grossman/harpersbazaar.com

Irina Shayk looks incredible gracing the cover of BAZAAR.com’s Summer Digital Issue — her first feature since splitting from longtime love Bradley Cooper — but the Russian supermodel insists, “I’m not perfect.”

“I have bad skin days and bad hair days,” Shayk told Harper’s Bazaar for the cover story, released Thursday. “Sometimes I don’t look like a model. I’m just a real human being.”

The 33-year-old model, who recently appeared in Moschino’s fall/winter 2019 campaign video alongside Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls, also opened up about her high-profile breakup (which PEOPLE confirmed in June) — and the public’s obsession with it.

“I think it’s just human beings: if you cannot have it, you want to have it,” she told the outlet. “There’s a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It’s curiosity I guess.”

“Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course,” the notoriously private star said. “I’m not the kind of person who is against it.”

Shayk, who shares 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with Cooper, also revealed her personal philosophy on parenting: “You have to be really truly yourself for your kids, otherwise you’re living in a lie,” she said.

“Tell me one reason why, just because you’re a mother, that you need to wear a longer skirt,” Shayk said. “No! I don’t believe in that. I really don’t.”

“Why should you have to change who you are and how you feel just because you become a mother? I’m like, tell me why,” she added. “Tell me one reason! I don’t believe in that.”

And the fashion industry veteran maintained that she doesn’t comprise her look for modeling agencies either, “If you really love you for who you are, I think you can do anything,” she said.

“I had agents who said, ‘Oh, you have to cut your hair, lose the wig.’ And I was like, ‘Not happening’,” Shayk told the outlet. “You have to know what you want and you have to stick with your decisions. People will tell you, ‘you’re too skinny, you’re too fat.’ You have to learn how to love you and be comfortable in your own skin.”

Cooper, 44, and Shayk officially ended their relationship in June after four years of dating because “the romance changed to more of a partnership,” an entertainment source previously told PEOPLE. Still, the pair have stayed on good terms for Lea’s sake.

“Irina’s number one priority is their daughter,” a source close to the pair told PEOPLE last month. “She is such a hands-on mom. She takes her to the park, to classes, to playdates, and just adores her.”

“It’s clear that Bradley and Irina have the same goals for their daughter,” the source said. “They are both wonderful parents.”