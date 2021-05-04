"It's incredibly freeing to stop worrying about what others think of you," Ireland Baldwin wrote in the caption of her latest impromptu bikini shoot

Ireland Baldwin Isn't Worried What Others Think as She Dons Leopard Bikini: 'It's Incredibly Freeing'

Ireland Baldwin is loving the skin she's in.

The actress/model, 25, took to Instagram Monday with some wisdom on self love, while posing in a leopard-print string bikini with a ruched top, straps that criss-cross over her stomach and high-cut bottoms.

She accessorized the look with some timeless gold hoop earrings and a thin gold necklace, to match her navel jewelry. In lieu of a sexy beach or poolside photo op, she served Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue vibes on the edge of her enviable bathtub.

"PSA: It's incredibly freeing to stop worrying about what others think of you and being imprisioned [sic] by constantly thinking of what you can do to make people like you!!" she wrote in the caption.

Baldwin has been open in the past about her struggles with eating disorders, and she's since adopted a pathos of body positivity, which she frequently shares with her more than 658,000 Instagram followers.

"I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance!" she revealed on Instagram in 2018. "Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn't worth it."

She most recently celebrated a milestone in her recovery back in August. "Wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, and today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years," she wrote.

