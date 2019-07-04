Ireland Baldwin Shares Impassioned Message About Self Love While Posing Nude: 'Respect Your Body'

Ireland Baldwin is celebrating Independence Day by freeing herself from the confines of clothing.

The model, 23, shared a nude photo to Instagram Thursday that featured her standing on a beach sans clothes, with her arms up in a confident pose.

Along with sharing the sexy photo, Baldwin also offered a message of body-positivity.

“Yoooo!!! Love your body. Respect your body,” she captioned the post.

Baldwin, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, went on to offer helpful tips toward leading a more fulfilling life, such as avoiding Juul pods, buying vitamins and vegetables, and getting your breasts checked for possibly cancerous lumps.

“Breathe fresh air. Be happy. Laugh it all off. Spend your remaining time on this earth with people who love you and make you feel good and if you don’t have many of those people, get out and go look for them,” she wrote. “Some of y’all are taking this whole life thing so damn seriously… and it’s so not worth it.”

The celebratory snap comes one day after Baldwin revealed she dyed her hair a bright bubblegum pink.

“life iz short, go pink,” she wrote on Instagram Wednesday, adding a watermelon emoji.

The star previously opened up about her journey to finding self-love in a series of Instagram Stories in August that revealed she once battled anorexia.

“I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance! Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn’t worth it!!” the model wrote, alongside an old photo of herself.

Baldwin wrote that she frequently consumed digestive pills, and often ran until she couldn’t feel her legs before bed. She concluded her messages with a powerful affirmation to her fans and followers.

“Love yourself!! You are beautiful!! Enjoy your food. Eat ice cream with your friends! Workout and eat healthy to take care of your mind and body but find your healthy balance! Life is too short,” Ireland said.