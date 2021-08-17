"It's actually an illustration that was done in the '60s," Ireland Baldwin wrote of her new tattoo, which depicts a dark-haired, nude pin-up girl

Ireland Baldwin Clarifies That Her New Tattoo Is Not of Kendall Jenner: 'She's Beautiful Tho'

Ireland Baldwin is clarifying the story behind her latest tattoo.

After several fans thought that Baldwin's newest ink — which she debuted in an Instagram post on Sunday — resembled Kendall Jenner, the 25-year-old model explained that the piece wasn't actually inspired by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

"My tattoo isn't Kendall Jenner," Baldwin wrote atop an Instagram Story selfie Monday.

"She's beautiful tho so I'll take it..." she added of Jenner, 25. "But it's actually an illustration that was done in the '60s."

Baldwin shared a close-up photo of the tattoo on Sunday. The piece, of a dark-haired, nude pin-up girl, is situated on her left upper arm.

"Thank you @parkermidnight for bringing her to life," she wrote in the caption, tagging tattoo artist Parker B. at the Midnight Collective in Portland, Oregon.

Parker shared some images of Baldwin's tattoos on her own Instagram account Sunday, as well as a photo of the "original vintage magazine artwork" it was based off of.

"I'm so obsessed with this piece. Swipe for the original vintage magazine artwork that this is based off of," Parker captioned the post.

Baldwin took the opportunity to share a few more thoughts about her ink collection on her Instagram Story Monday.

"Also, I love my tattoos and I'm going to keep getting them because it's my body, life's short, and it's none of your business," she wrote in another slide.

"Also... you thought I was trying to look a certain way for YOU?" Baldwin continued in subsequent slides. "Wait wait wait... you thought I was going to stop getting tattoos because Bilbo Baggins over in my comments doesn't think I'm hot anymore?"

"Also I'm really sorry to Bilbo Baggins for that insult," she finished. "He didn't deserve that."

The Grudge Match actress has long been an advocate for body positivity, and has opened up in the past about her struggles with eating disorders.

"I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance!" Baldwin revealed on Instagram in 2018. "Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn't worth it."

She most recently celebrated a milestone in her recovery in August 2020. "Wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, and today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years," Baldwin wrote at the time.

The post came five years after she checked into the SOBA Recovery Center in Malibu, California. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the stint was not drug-or-alcohol-related, but that she was "being proactive" about her mental health.