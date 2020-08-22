"Luckily I had witnesses and got assisted really quickly," Ireland Baldwin said

Ireland Baldwin Shares Photos of Her Bruised Face After Being 'Attacked' and Robbed in Parking Lot

Ireland Baldwin is opening up about a scary encounter.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old model claimed she had been “attacked” in a parking lot the previous afternoon. Baldwin shared a photo of the noticeable bruise on her face.

“Yesterday in the late afternoon, I was attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind on drugs and desperate for cash. She decked me in my face in a parking lot and took my belongings and jumped in a getaway car while her husband took off,” she wrote on Instagram alongside two photos of her bruised face.

It is not immediately clear where the mugging occurred.

“All was sorted with the police and she was arrested. Luckily I had witnesses and got assisted really quickly,” Baldwin added. “The cops told me this is happening frequently because people are desperate for money right now due to Coronavirus and people being out of work. There is a lot of theft and muggings going down.”

As her post came to a close, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger encouraged her followers to stay safe. “Posting this to remind everyone to be really careful and watch your surroundings. These are really difficult times and we need to look out for one another,” she wrote.

Responding to the scary news, a number of Baldwin’s loved ones expressed gratitude that the model is alright following the horrifying encounter.

“I’m so glad you are safe now,” wrote Hilaria Baldwin, who is married to Ireland’s father. “We love you.”

“Omg this is terrifying. So glad you’re okay,” added comedian Nikki Glaser.

Just one week earlier, Baldwin celebrated being six years free from eating disorders.