These ‘Cool to the Touch’ Pajamas Are a Dream Come True for Hot Sleepers

Not everyone welcomes the warmer, sunnier days of spring. For hot sleepers, the rising temperatures can lead to even more tossing and turning than usual. But wearing loose-fitting, breathable pajamas can help, and Amazon shoppers say they're finally getting a good night's sleep in the Invug Short Sleeve Pajama Set.
Made with a viscose-spandex blend, the lightweight pajamas have been described as soft, silky, and "cool to the touch," which helps prevent night sweats and hot flashes. Numerous reviewers also declare that the $25 pajamas are worth the money. Plus, they have a relaxed fit and a stretchy elasticized waistband to further the cooling effect.
The set includes shorts and a short-sleeved shirt and comes in two classic styles: a matching top and bottom with a silky trim detail or striped shorts with a solid-colored pocket tee. Both styles come in colors like black, dark red, deep green, and gray, and there are a few patterned options to choose from, too.
The popular pajamas have earned nearly 2,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, with reviewers praising their comfortable feel and classy look.
"I haven't slept this well in a set of pajamas in a long time," one said. "The shorts don't ride up at night, and I don't have to rearrange my clothes even once. Finally, the game of 'night twister' is over!"
Buy It! Invug Short Sleeve Pajama Set $19.99–$24.99; amazon.com
Others say they've ordered as many as five of the PJs for handling the heat. They point out that the pajamas can pass as loungewear during the daytime, so they're getting twice as much use out of them.
"Living in Arizona, it reaches temperatures over 110 degrees in the summer," another person said. "This set of pajamas keeps my body temperature nice and cool, whereas many other sets don't allow my body to breathe as much...They fit me better than anything, and they're my absolute favorite."
If you're dreading the thought of losing sleep in the coming months from overheating, the Invug Short Sleeve Pajama Set may do the trick. Prices start at just $20 for the breezy, breathable sleepwear.
